Barack Obama Forgets That He Put Immigrants in Cages, Attacks Trump Over Policy

Barack Obama appeared on “The Breakfast Club” podcast on Wednesday, during which he made the most bizarre attack on Hispanic voters.

“There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion,” he said.

Obama on @breakfastclubam: “You’ve seen created, in Republican politics, this sense that white males are victims … Which obviously doesn’t gibe with both history and data and economics … How you unwind that is gonna be not something that is done right away.” pic.twitter.com/V7q58uIsMV — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

Umm, really? Did Obama actually go there? Remember when Joe Biden attacked Trump for putting immigrant children in cages during the campaign? During the second debate, President Trump responded to this attack by repeatedly asking Biden: “Who built the cages?”

Of course, Biden didn’t answer the question, for the same reason Obama would have been best not to even bring up the cages, because Barack Obama and Joe Biden built the cages.

Back in June 2019, Barack Obama’s former ICE chief, Thomas Homan, acknowledged at a conference hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies that the “cages” blamed on Trump were the product of the Obama administration. “I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” Homan said. – READ MORE

