Trump Lands Verbal Roundhouse Kicks to Mueller, McCabe, & Comey

President Donald Trump fired off angry tweets Sunday morning railing against the Justice Department special counsel’s Russia investigation and attacking the integrity of former FBI director James B. Comey and his former deputy, Andrew McCabe, charging that their notes from conversations with him were “Fake Memos.”

For the second straight day, Trump was unrestrained in his commentary about Robert Mueller III’s expanding investigation, which is probing not only Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible links to his campaign, but also whether the president has sought to obstruct justice.

