WATCH: Alan Dershowitz Calls For Firing Of DNC Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison Over His Ties To Anti-Semitic Bigot Louis Farrakhan

On Friday, legal scholar Alan Dershowitz appeared on “Fox and Friends” in order to promote his latest book.

During his segment, co-host Ainsley Earhardt spoke with Dershowitz about Rep. Keith Ellison’s (D-MN) links to anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Ellison also serves as the deputy chairman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC). – READ MORE

