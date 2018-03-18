CRIME PAYS: Comey’s book selling out faster than FBI Agents on the Clinton Payroll

James Comey’s New fiction book is selling out quicker than FBI executives on the Clinton payroll.

Former FBI Director James Comey‘s unreleased book has risen to the No. 2 spot on Amazon’s list of best-sellers.

“A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” which is scheduled to be released on April 17, has seen a surge in preorders.

The book had been No. 15 on the list on Saturday morning, CNN reported, but jumped in the rankings by Sunday morning.

Comey is expected to use his upcoming book tour to directly rebut President Trump‘s attacks on the FBI.

Trump has taken to Twitter in recent days to attack Comey following the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

