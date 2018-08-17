Trump labels ‘fake news media’ the ‘opposition party’ as newspapers denounce his rhetoric

President Trump on Thursday lashed out at the press, deriding it as the “opposition party” and “very bad” for the country, as scores of newspapers published editorials denouncing the president’s attacks on journalists.

“THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY,” he tweeted. “It is very bad for our Great Country….BUT WE ARE WINNING!”

Trump’s use of the term “opposition party” echoes a label for the media frequently deployed by his former chief strategist, Stephen Bannon.

The president’s latest jab at the press comes on the same day that hundreds of newspapers joined together in a coordinated effort to call on Trump to reconsider his rhetoric toward the media, particularly his use of the term “enemy of the people.” – READ MORE