Andrew Cuomo’s Office Gets Snarky Over His America Was ‘Never That Great’ Comment

Judging from the response of his office, New York governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Cuomo seems to know he took his progressive rhetoric a little too far on Wednesday when he declared emphatically that he’s not interested in “making America great again” because it was “never that great.” In its attempt to walk back the governor’s attack-ad-gold comment, Cuomo’s office couldn’t help but get a little testy.

While Cuomo hasn’t issued any apology to America, his spokeswoman Dani Lever is trying to spin the regrettable line, underscoring that it was an attempt to land a blow on Trump.

"Governor Cuomo disagrees with the President. The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential," said Lever in a statement reported by State of Politics. "When the President speaks about making America great again — going back in time — he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women's contributions. The Governor believes that when everyone is fully included and everyone is contributing to their maximum potential, that is when America will achieve maximum greatness."