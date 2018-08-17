Trump: I’d revoke a Republican’s clearance if they were ‘incompetent or crazy’

President Trump on Wednesday responded to criticism that he has only considered revoking the security clearances of former intelligence officials who served in Democratic administrations, saying he wouldn’t rule out taking away a Republican’s credentials.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he “would put a Republican on, too, if I thought they were incompetent or crazy.”

In a statement ready by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday, Trump said he decided to revoke ex-CIA Director John Brennan‘s security clearance and that several other Obama-era intelligence officials’ clearances are under review.

The names included former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page and Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr. – READ MORE