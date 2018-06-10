True Pundit

Politics World

Trump-Kim summit: Trump may discuss opening US embassy in Pyongyang

Posted on by
Share:

US President Donald Trump may discuss establishing official diplomatic ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and consider opening an American embassy in Pyongyang, a US media website reported, quoting sources.

Citing two sources familiar with preparations for the Singapore summit, the Axios news website reported on Saturday (June 9) that this was among topics that could be discussed during their talks on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely been discussed,” the unnamed source told Axios. “His view is: ‘We can discuss that: It’s on the table. Let’s see.’ Of course we would consider it. There’s almost nothing he’ll take off the table going in.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump-Kim summit: Trump may discuss opening US embassy in Pyongyang
Trump-Kim summit: Trump may discuss opening US embassy in Pyongyang

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump may discuss establishing official diplomatic ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and consider opening an American embassy in Pyongyang, a US media website reported, quoting sources.. Read more at straitstimes.com.

The Straits Times The Straits Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: