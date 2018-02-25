Politics TV
Trump Just Dropped A Nuke On John Kerry For The Iran Deal – He’s Radioactive Now (VIDEO)
During his CPAC speech, Donald Trump took a moment to savage Barack Obama, John Kerry and the Iran nuclear deal as the “worst negotiated” deal in history.
“We declined to certify the terrible, one-sided Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd. “That was a horrible deal.”
“Whoever heard — you give $150 billion to a nation that has no respect for you whatsoever?” Trump asked. “They are saying death to America while they are signing the agreement.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller