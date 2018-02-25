True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump Just Dropped A Nuke On John Kerry For The Iran Deal – He’s Radioactive Now (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During his CPAC speech, Donald Trump took a moment to savage Barack Obama, John Kerry and the Iran nuclear deal as the “worst negotiated” deal in history.

“We declined to certify the terrible, one-sided Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd. “That was a horrible deal.”

“Whoever heard — you give $150 billion to a nation that has no respect for you whatsoever?” Trump asked. “They are saying death to America while they are signing the agreement.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Trump Just Dropped A Nuke On John Kerry For The Iran Deal - He's Radioactive Now
Trump Just Dropped A Nuke On John Kerry For The Iran Deal - He's Radioactive Now

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- During his CPAC speech, Donald Trump took a moment to savage Barack Obama, John Kerry and the Iran nuclear deal as the "worst negotiated" deal in history. "We declined to certi
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: