HAIR TO THE CHIEF! Trump Opens Speech Joking About His Hair, And The Crowd Went Absolutely Bonkers (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump opened his 2018 CPAC speech by joking about his hair.
And the crowd went nuts.
“I’m thrilled to be back at CPAC with so many of my wonderful friends, and amazing supporters and proud conservators,” Trump told the crowd before apparently catching a glimpse of himself on a video board. – READ MORE
