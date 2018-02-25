Sessions, DOJ ‘Better Be Doing Something’ on Hillary, Dossier, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s second son, said Thursday during “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News that he “really hope[s]” Attorney General Jeff Sessions is “doing something” about the use of the unverified Trump-Russia dossier by Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.

“You see how crazy this dossier is, being paid by everybody in government to slander my father so they could investigate him … I mean, they literally dug so deep that they ended up finding themselves. It’s amazing how things come full circle,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham.

“And you know what? They caught themselves in the process. I really hope the Justice Department — I hope they do something about it,” Trump said.

Ingraham asked the president’s son if he believes Sessions was “doing enough to investigate the Obama administration’s involvement with pushing that phony dossier” after knowing “who funded it, knowing what it was, what was behind it, who was behind it?”

“No,” Trump replied. “Honestly, I don’t know, but I hope he is. I really hope he is because it’s sad and it’s disgusting. And I think so many of the facts have come to light and they’re bad facts and they’re bad facts for the other side. And it’s deeply troubling, and we’d better be doing something about it, otherwise there’s a lot of injustice in this country.” – READ MORE

