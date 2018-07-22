True Pundit

Trump Just Called Obama a Hoax Artist And Liberals Are Sure to Lose It … Again

“So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!” — President Trump

