After Years in GOP Denial, J. Edgar Comey Comes Out of the Democratic Closet; Warns Libs “Please, Please Don’t Lose Your Minds …”

J. Edgar Comey is finally out of the closet.

As a Liberal.

Now we finally see inside the mind of the man who made sure Queen Democrat Hillary stayed out of a federal prison. And Comey did all the work, outing himself as a closet Lib who had posed for years as a Conservative.

Last week James Comey implored the electorate to back Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections and today Comey jumped the shark. Again.

“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.” — James Comey

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1