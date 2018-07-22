True Pundit

Politics Security

Panicked Clapper Dimes Out Obama: ‘He Was behind the Whole Thing’ (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

Loose lips sink ships.

And there is a large Titanic-like vessel in D.C. taking on serious water.

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper admitted in a CNN interview Saturday that former President Obama instigated the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump and those in his orbit.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Clapper let slip:

“If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Clapper: Obama Was Behind The Whole Thing
Clapper: Obama Was Behind The Whole Thing

Flashback to Strzok after returning from London: “the White House is running this”

Zero Hedge Zero Hedge
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: