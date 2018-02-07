Trump Jr. and Mooch Hit Back at Critics, Say President Was ‘Clearly Joking’ When He Called Dems ‘Treasonous’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump caught a lot of heat for comments he made during a speech in Ohio on Monday, apparently suggesting that the Democrats who refused to respond in any way to his State of the Union address might be guilty of treason.

Critics on both sides of the aisle raised concerns about the comments. When the topic came up on ABC’s “The View,” while most of the ladies thought the comparison was ridiculous, Meghan McCain raised a different point. Her concern was that normalizing the word “treason” would make it less impactful when applied to those who may actually be guilty of it — and she gave Chelsea Manning as her example.

But then former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on CNN with a very different take.

Well that and the fact that #potus was literally laughing as he said it. Strange that details like that don’t get picked up… it’s almost as though the media is trying to manipulate the narrative. #shocked https://t.co/gGddumBTdo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2018

Trump Jr. took it a step further, suggesting that the media had intentionally misread the president’s intent in order to frame the story in a manner less flattering to him. – READ MORE

Pres. Trump says Democrats not applauding at the State of the Union were “un-American…can we call that treason? Why not.” https://t.co/O9IQkjnRq7 pic.twitter.com/Z6CbTSajgL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 5, 2018

President Donald Trump on Monday labeled Democrats “treasonous” for their reactions to his State of the Union address and said he looks forward to running against them in 2018 and 2020.

During an official event obstensibly about the GOP tax law at a cylinder factory in Ohio, Trump called congressional Democrats “treasonous” for not applauding during his State of the Union address last Tuesday night. – READ MORE

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared for his highly anticipated first State of the Union address. The audience included the president’s family, his Cabinet, four of the Supreme Court justices, many members of Congress along with a guest of their choosing, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 15 special guests of the president, which include MS-13 victims’ parents, service members, and hard-working Americans.

However, when Trump entered the room, everyone stood out of respect, and Republicans cheered and clapped for Trump, but most Democrats did not clap. – READ MORE