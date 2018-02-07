Peter Strzok text: Obama ‘wants to know everything’ about Hillary Clinton probe

FBI agent Peter Strzok told his fellow agent and mistress Lisa Page that President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing” related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a newly released text.

“Potus wants to know everything we’re doing,” Page texted Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, according to Fox News. That text was in reference to then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been preparing talking points for Obama regarding the probe into the former secretary of state.

The messages are part of a forthcoming report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee titled “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.” Strzok and Page later worked together on Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation of the Russian government’s relationship with President Trump’s campaign.

Other newly released messages show Strzok on Nov. 4, 2015, called Virginians who voted for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife in a state Senate race “ignorant hillbillys.” – READ MORE

New revelations about two anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI officials were revealed on Thursday as previously undisclosed text messages between the two show that they were eager to “get around” the bureau’s rules for archiving and preserving text messages.

The newly-released texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page appear to show that they were interested in getting around policies that dictated they had to preserve communications. The Washington Examiner reports:

Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, in a letter dated January 31 to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, “According to text messages produced to the committee, Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok make references to communicating with other FBI employees via text message, phone call, email and voicemail. Additional text messages suggest that FBI officials used non-official email accounts and messaging programs to communicate about official business.” – READ MORE