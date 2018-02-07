WATCH: Gowdy Suggests Sid Blumenthal Is Key Dossier Source

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy suggested on Fox News Tuesday evening that Hillary Clinton confidant Sid Blumenthal is one domestic source for the infamous dossier alleging dangerous connections between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Gowdy told “The Story” host Martha McCallum that Blumenthal gave information to Christopher Steele, the former intelligence officer who authored the dossier which served as the basis for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant Republicans say was politically motivated.

Weeks before the 2016 election, someone in former President Barack Obama’s State Department was feeding information to Steele from a foreign source, but there was also a domestic source.

“When you hear who the source or one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before. Where could he possibly have been?’” Gowdy said. – READ MORE

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan accused key Clinton allies of helping craft a second anti-Trump dossier and accused them of “rigging the game,” Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

Jordan was asked about a possible second dossier and said Clinton operatives Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer had paid Christopher Steele to do opposition research, but then told Steele which specific details to include.

“The names we keep hearing are Sidney Blumenthal and Cody Shearer — people who have been around the Clintons as being a part of this. But I also think it’s kind of interesting because what it looks like is, they paid Steele to put together the dossier and told him what to put in,” Jordan said. “Talk about rigging the game and putting together a document that will serve your purposes as an opposition research document.” – READ MORE

On both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, former British MI-6 Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele is going to extremes to avoiding answering questions from the United States Congress, while at the same time avoiding being videotaped and deposed in a multi-million dollar libel case brought against Buzzfeed.

The media outlet published the unverified Trump dossier just over a year ago, setting off an international firestorm.

Steele was a no-show Monday for a long-requested deposition in London, Fox News has learned. The news comes as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have announced a criminal referral on Steele. – READ MORE