    Trump Jr. hits back at Anderson Cooper: He ‘lied about me’

    Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday doubled down on his criticism of CNN, focusing his ire on Anderson Cooper and saying the host “lied” about him.

    Trump Jr. on Tuesday also responded to a tweet from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who said it would “show a lot of character if those who put out the dishonest meme about Anderson’s hurricane coverage … apologized.”

    “Jake, it’s laughable to watch you try to claim the moral high ground when the premise of Anderson’s attack on me was false (as usual). I never said it was Florence. Meanwhile several of CNN’s biggest ‘bombshell’ lies about me and my father remain uncorrected,” Trump Jr. said.- READ MORE

    CNN’s Anderson Cooper became enraged on Monday over pictures and memes of him that had been spread over the weekend on social media that showed him in flood waters, which many falsely assumed was from Hurricane Florence.

    Cooper used the fact-check segment to lie about Donald Trump Jr. after the president’s son had tweeted out a picture from the 2008 broadcast.

    “Donny Jr. was claiming it showed me in Florence faking the depths of flood waters in order to somehow harm his father,” Cooper said. “And I quote from his tweet ‘stop lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad.'”

    Trump Jr. never said the photo was from Hurricane Florence and he was clearly not insinuating that Cooper was “faking the depths of flood waters in order to somehow harm his father.”- READ MORE

