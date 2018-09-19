Graham: Who paid for Kavanaugh accuser’s polygraph test? (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he wants to know who paid for a polygraph test taken by the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Christine Blasey Ford came forward on Sunday to publicly discuss her allegations against Kavanaugh for the first time, describing an incident she says happened between the two in high school.

The Washington Post reported that Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in August, at the recommendation of her attorney. The results found that she was being truthful in her story. – READ MORE

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) criticized Democrats on Tuesday over their handling of the sexual assault allegation levied at Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Graham likened the way the Democrats have handled the allegation, which surfaced last week in news reports and was made public over the weekend in an interview in the Post with Kavanaugh’s accuser, to a “drive-by shooting.”

“All I can say is that we’re bringing this to a close,” Graham told the newspaper.

“They’ve had tons of time to do this. This has been a drive-by shooting when it comes to Kavanaugh,” Graham continued. “I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close.”

Other senators expressed their own criticism of Democrats’ handling of the allegations, particularly over the revelation that ranking Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) sat on the allegation for weeks after receiving it in a letter over the summer. READ MORE: