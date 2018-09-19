Nunes: Declassifying the 20 Redacted Pages Will Reveal Peter Strzok’s ‘Insurance Policy’ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday ordered the declassification of the Carter Page FISA application and the public release of “all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.”

Rep. @DevinNunes on @POTUS' order to declassify FISA documents: "This is going to be a great day for the American people." @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/a01AUmj5MI pic.twitter.com/lhi2tkjgQN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 18, 2018

Rep. Nunes appeared on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Monday night to discuss what’s coming.

“It’ll be the 20 pages of the last FISA that was approved on Carter Page, which will have basically everything that was in it from number one, two, three, and four of what we think the American people need to understand that this is actually the insurance policy that was talked about in the Strzok/Page texts,” Nunes explained. [Emphasis added]

“A lot of people think that the insurance policy was getting a FISA warrant on Carter Page. We actually believe it was more explicit than that,” he continued. “We believe it was actually that the insurance policy was specifically what they did that still is redacted that the president has said that he’s going to declassify.“- READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said it is “laughable” to claim President Trump’s order Monday to declassify documents related to the Russia investigation is a danger to national security.

The “mainstream media” is “buying the Kool-Aid,” Nunes, R-Calif., said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacting to a warning given hours earlier by his Democratic counterpart on the intelligence panel.

In a statement, Rep. Adam Schiff called Trump’s order a “clear abuse of power” and said he was previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider the release of these materials the stepping past a “red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.”

Nunes brushed off what he described as a political “play call,” which has been echoed by other Democrats, politicos, and legal experts. “It’s laughable that they are saying this will somehow endanger national security,” Nunes said. “This is really full transparency for the American people.” – READ MORE