Trump Jr. criticizes Manchin for floating Trump 2020 endorsement: ‘No one is buying it’

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump‘s eldest son, blasted Sen. Joe Manchin(D-W.Va.) on Wednesday for saying that he might be willing to support Trump’s reelection in 2020.

Trump Jr. apparently took issue with Manchin’s new comments in an interview with Politico, where the senator said he was “open to supporting the person who I think is best for my country and my state.”

In a string of tweets Wednesday, Trump Jr., accused Manchin of political doublespeak, arguing that it’s “time for some new blood” in the state. Trump Jr. is supporting West Virginia GOP nominee Patrick Morrisey, with whom he hit the campaign trail on Tuesday.

“What a joke. You can’t go ‘Full #MAGA’ in WV while voting against Tax Cuts, voting for excessive regulations, and voting with [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.] more than you do with POTUS,” Trump Jr. tweeted, a reference to the Politico story’s headline, “Manchin goes full MAGA.”

“It’s time for someone who will vote with [Trump],” he added.

What a joke. You can’t go “Full #MAGA” in WV while voting against Tax Cuts, voting for excessive regulations, and voting with Bernie Sanders more than you do with POTUS. It’s time for someone who will vote with DJT! Vote @MorriseyWV #wv https://t.co/wyMGnyX5O6 via @politico — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2018

Oh, now he’s open to it?!? What changed in 24 hours? The old DC tell them what they want to hear routine is not working anymore Joe. No one is buying it just look at your record. Time for some new blood. Vote @MorriseyWV #wv #wvpol https://t.co/3zSwofaTwg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 6, 2018

Manchin has had a hot and cold relationship with Trump as he walks a tightrope in a state the president won handily in 2016. In the Politico story, Manchin is quoted saying he debated pulling his endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and that he could be open to endorsing Trump in 2020. – READ MORE

