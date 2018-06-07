Paul Ryan: FBI Did Nothing Wrong Spying on Trump Campaign

Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan Told Reporters Wednesday He Believes The Fbi Acted Appropriately In Using An Informant To Contact Trump Campaign Members During The 2016 Presidential Election.

“I think Chairman Gowdy’s initial assessment is accurate,” Ryan said in support of his colleague Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who recently told Fox News that he sees no wrongdoing in the FBI’s use of an informant.

“I have seen no evidence to the contrary of the initial assessment Chairman Gowdy has made,” he said, adding that investigators still “have some more digging to do.”

Last week, Rep. Gowdy told Fox News host Martha MacCallum, “I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got and that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1