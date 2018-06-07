CNN’s Ratings Collapse Marches into June

Far-left Cable Channel Cnn Suffered A Massive Ratings Collapse In May. June Is Shaping Up To Be Worse.

CNN stumbled out of May with a massive -25 percent ratings collapse when compared to the same month last year. Because Fox News actually experienced total viewer growth and MSNBC’s loss was a negligible two percent, we know the problem is CNN and not the news cycle or Americans tiring of the news.

Average Total Primetime Viewers in May 2018: Fox News: 2.38 million, MSNBC: 1.65 million, CNN: 835,000

Average Total Day Viewers in May 2018: Fox News: 1.4 million, MSNBC: 911,000, CNN: 654,000

Well, here are the numbers for CNN during this last week — from May 28 and into early June — which are somehow even worse than the above numbers.

CNN’s total primetime viewers averaged just 750,000 last week, while total day viewers averaged just 568,000. – READ MORE

