Trump Jr. Calls Out Olympian’s Repeated Comments After Claiming He Doesn’t Want Games to Be About VP

Donald Trump Jr. suggested that if Olympian Adam Rippon didn’t want the Olympics to be about Vice President Mike Pence, he shouldn’t have talked about him so much.

“I don’t want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence,” Rippon said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I have no problem about what I’ve said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition.”

Trump Jr. responded to his comment on Twitter and said, “Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him.”- READ MORE

"I haven’t heard him mention you once?"
