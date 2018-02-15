Politics Sports
Trump Jr. Calls Out Olympian’s Repeated Comments After Claiming He Doesn’t Want Games to Be About VP
Donald Trump Jr. suggested that if Olympian Adam Rippon didn’t want the Olympics to be about Vice President Mike Pence, he shouldn’t have talked about him so much.
“I don’t want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence,” Rippon said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I have no problem about what I’ve said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition.”
Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018
Trump Jr. responded to his comment on Twitter and said, “Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him.”- READ MORE
