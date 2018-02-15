Pence slams Joy Behar, ABC News over ‘religious intolerance’

Vice President Mike Pence delivering a jaw-dropping rebuke of ABC News after “The View” host Joy Behar compared Christianity to mental illness.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” Pence said Wednesday on C-SPAN. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

Behar’s anti-Christian remarks were in response to a segment on Omarosa Manigault Newman, the reality television star turned White House staffer turned reality television star.

“As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence — everyone that is wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life,” Omarosa said in a clip from “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“I am Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things,” Omarosa told her fellow contestants. – READ MORE

