McDonald’s fires employee for cursing at state trooper in drive-thru lane

A McDonald’s employee in Illinois has been fired after cursing at a state trooper who stopped by the restaurant for a bite to eat.

The employee was working at one of the restaurant’s locations in Normal on Monday when a female state trooper pulled into the drive-thru, according to WMBD.

Upon seeing her, the worker reportedly said “F the police” — but McDonald’s soon learned of the incident and terminated the offending employee.

“We were appalled. And we wanted to take swift and immediate action, and we did,” said Mikel Petro, the co-owner of the McDonald’s. “Of course we can’t control the thoughts or feelings of our employees, but we can definitely control the experiences that our customers have, and for a customer to have the experience that she says she did, is absolutely unacceptable.” – READ MORE

