Donald Trump Proposes Cash Green Campaign Hats for 2020

President Donald Trump Said His Signature Campaign Hats For His Re-election Campaign In 2020 Might Be Green.

The president previewed some ideas for his 2020 campaign during an event in Wisconsin to tout a new Foxconn plant.
Trump repeated previous comments about his 2020 campaign slogan being “Keep America Great!”

“We’ll get you nice hats, maybe we’ll make them green this time instead of red,” he said. “Green – representing cash.”- READ MORE

