True Pundit

Politics World

Trump jokes with summit photographers: Make us look ‘handsome and thin’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump joked with photographers at the Singapore summit on Tuesday, telling them to take pictures that made him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un look “handsome and thin.”

According to pool reports, Trump made the comments to photographers and cameramen from the Singaporean government’s television channel, ”Host TV.”

“Getting a good picture everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect,” he said.

Trump and Kim were marking a historic moment as the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump jokes with summit photographers: Make us look ‘handsome and thin’
Trump jokes with summit photographers: Make us look ‘handsome and thin’

President Trump joked with photographers at the Singapore summit on Tuesday, telling them to take pictures that made him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un look “handsome and thin.”

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: