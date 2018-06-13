Trump slams ‘low IQ’ and ‘punch-drunk’ De Niro after star’s F-bomb attack

President Trump on Tuesday slammed Robert De Niro as a “very Low IQ individual” who has “received to many shots to the head,” after the actor’s profanity-laced tirade during Sunday’s politically charged Tony Awards.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

…realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump wrote. “I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

During the Tony Awards, De Niro, 74, who has frequently sparred with Trump, drew a standing ovation with an anti-Trump rant.

Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards

Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018

“I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f— Trump!” – READ MORE

