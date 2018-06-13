House Dems Buck Schumer on North Korea, Send Trump Letter of Support

A Group Of Progressive House Democrats, Led By Rep. Ro Khanna (D-ca), Is Bucking Their Leadership And Supporting President Trump’s Diplomatic Efforts On North Korea.

Khanna and 14 Democratic colleagues on Monday sent a letter to Trump — ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — saying they were “encouraged” by his efforts to resolve the Korean War and achieve denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“We are encouraged by your efforts to pursue direct diplomacy with North Korea with the dual goals of resolving the nearly seven-decade-long conflict and achieving the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” they wrote.

They also said they were concerned that some, from both parties and inside and outside of his administration, seek to “scuttle progress by attempting to place conditions on the talks, including the insisting on full and immediate denuclearization or other unrealistic commitments by North Korea at an early date.”

“Requiring unreasonable concessions before talking, or early in the negotiations process, is precisely why this conflict remains unresolved,” they wrote.

The House Democrat letter is signed by Reps. Raul Grijalva (AZ), Barbara Lee (CA), Mark Pocan (WI), Pramila Jayapal (WA), Tulsi Gabbard (HI), Bobby Rush (IL), Zoe Lofgren (CA), Madeleine Bordallo (GUAM), Colleen Hanabusa (HI), Mark DeSaulnier (CA), Richard Nolan (MN), Karen Bass (CA), Jared Huffman (CA), and Jamie Raskin (MD). – READ MORE

