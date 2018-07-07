True Pundit

Trump: I ‘100 percent’ believe Jordan’s claims he didn’t know of Ohio State abuse

President Trump said Thursday that he “100 percent” believes Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) denial of allegations that he knew of sexual abuse taking place on the Ohio State University wrestling team while he served as assistant coach.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him,” Trump told reporters of the claims against Jordan. “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

Trump’s backing of Jordan came as a fourth former Buckeye wrestler told NBC News that Jordan knew the team’s doctor was sexually abusing student athletes, but failed to do anything to stop it. –  READ MORE

