Trump: I ‘100 percent’ believe Jordan’s claims he didn’t know of Ohio State abuse

President Trump said Thursday that he “100 percent” believes Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) denial of allegations that he knew of sexual abuse taking place on the Ohio State University wrestling team while he served as assistant coach.

“I don’t believe them at all. I believe him,” Trump told reporters of the claims against Jordan. “Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent. No question in my mind.”

Trump’s backing of Jordan came as a fourth former Buckeye wrestler told NBC News that Jordan knew the team’s doctor was sexually abusing student athletes, but failed to do anything to stop it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1