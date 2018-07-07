Trump is ‘first fascist president,’ Drexel professor claims

A history professor at Drexel University slammed President Trump as the “first fascist president” and compared him to Hitler, The College Fix reported.

In a controversial op-ed for the Philadelphia college’s student newspaper, Professor Robert Zaller said under Trump’s presidency, “this country is in the deepest and most awful trouble any of us have known.”

Trump has “remolded” America, according to the Drexel educator, as “a beleaguered master race, threatened by invaders who would usurp its wealth, destroy its character and contaminate its gene pool.”

Zaller wrote that Trump’s plot is to take down the “so-called ‘deep state’” and “drive the plotters from their dark corners” to “dismantle the state itself, leaving only the Leader, Trump himself, in command.”

The history professor described Trump as taking a “sledgehammer” to the different branches of government, using the “fake news” label to spread propaganda, and seeking to destroy democracy, not just in America, but all over the world. – READ MORE

