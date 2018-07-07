True Pundit

GOP governor cuts health care budget to prevent Planned Parenthood funding

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is eliminating part of the state’s health care budget to make sure no funding goes to abortion providers.

The State reported on Friday that McMaster vetoed nearly $16 million in health care services — a move that came with the goal of defunding abortion clinics such as Planned Parenthood.

“Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood,” McMaster told The State. “There are a variety of agencies, clinics and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding [that] offer important women’s health and family-planning services without performing abortions.”

The State notes that McMaster’s veto makes good on a campaign promise, but critics say that the measure won’t prevent abortions in South Carolina. – READ MORE

