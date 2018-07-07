“It’s A Literal Shithole” – San Fran Sees Over 16,000 ‘Feces Complaints’ In One Week

Over 16,000 complaints have been logged with the City of San Francisco regarding ‘feces’ in the last seven days.

A website and related app that allows local residents to request maintenance or non-emergency services from the city has received 16,034 complaints with the keyword ‘feces’ in the last week at the time of this writing, and many pertain to human waste in public places.

Additionally, words and phrases synonymous with ‘feces’ are found in thousands more grievances.

Many of the complaints also connect the fecal matter to vagrants and homeless encampments – a sight all too common now across California. – READ MORE

