Trump in WV: We Won’t Abandon ICE Like Democrats Want To

President Donald Trump Lauded The Work Of Ice (U.s. Immigration And Customs Enforcement), Pledging Tuesday Evening In West Virginia That The U.s. Will Not Abandon Ice As Democrats Want To Do.

Trump said ICE and Border Patrol “are doing an unreal job.”

“We want border security. We want security in our country. We respect ICE,” Trump told the Salute to Service event crowd in White Sulphur Springs.

“These are tough people,” the President said of ICE law enforcement. He pointed to the vicious transnational criminal gang MS-13 and others who are illegally in the U.S. because of weak immigration laws.

“All of a sudden you see nests of MS-13,” said Trump. He then said that ICE is driving these dangerous gang members out, “It’s like you’re liberating towns. We send ICE in and for ICE it’s just another day.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1