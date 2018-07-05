Dems’ Patriotism Plummets Under Trump — This Navy SEAL Drops the Star-Spangled Hammer

A new poll recently revealed after Donald Trump became president of the United States, only 32% of Democrats said they were “extremely proud” of America.

After learning of the difference in numbers between Republicans and Democrats, Navy SEAL veteran and CEO of Bottle Breacher Eli Crane said the results were unsurprising.

“As a veteran who chose to join our military the week after the attacks on 9/11, I can tell you that this poll saddens me and greatly disappoints me, but in no way shape or form surprises me,” he told IJR.

Crane, who deployed to Iraq three times, said people truly do not understand how good they had it in America:

This is why it saddens me and greatly disappoints me that so many Americans don’t “get it.” I have a very tough time understanding why they don’t respect and appreciate how hard it was to form, sustain, and grow this great country into what it is today. Having been to very war torn areas that lack freedom and opportunity and watching as many of my friends and our finest did not return, I now have so much more appreciation and love for what we have in America.

It blows my mind that the very people who are so up in arms about not letting in enough immigrants and the need for open borders for people who want so badly to taste the freedom and opportunity we have here, cannot even understand why those people want to come here so badly. If they thought for a second why people would cross deserts, and oceans with no money or possessions to have their life then maybe, just maybe they would be proud of this country that has provided them so much.

“When I think about people around the world who are exposed to real poverty, it makes me grateful. When I think about the people I have seen live under ‘real’ tyrants with real fear it makes me sad for them, but also grateful.- READ MORE

