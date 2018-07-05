Blue-Collar Wages Rising in Red-Hot Economy

Labor Shortages Are Raising Wages In A Variety Of Blue-collar Jobs, Says Glassdoor, A Recruitment And Wage-tracking Company.

“With the economy running hot, we’re finally starting to see pay raises for many of America’s lowest-paying jobs,” said a July 2 statement from the firm:

According to data from Glassdoor, jobs with the fastest pay growth in June included e-commerce roles such as warehouse associate (up 6.8 percent to $43,961 per year), material handler (5.1 percent to $36,179 per year) and truck driver (up 7.3 percent to $54,659 per year), as well as several lower-paying jobs including retail key holder (4.9 percent to $29,746 per year), security officer (4.7 percent to $35,554 per year) and bank teller (8.1 percent to $31,108 per year).

Wages for cashiers rose by 3.4 percent over the prior 12 months. – READ MORE

