Expert: New Data Suggests Ohio Voter Rolls Worse Than Feared

There Has Been Quite A Bit Of Reporting On The Fact That 170 Registered Voters In Ohio’s 12th Congressional District Are Listed In Ohio’s Voter Database As Having Have Birthdates That Would Make Them Over 116 Years Old.

But the fact remains that voters with incorrect birthdates have remained on Ohio’s rolls for nearly half a century. And not just in one district: Statewide, more than 5,800 votes were cast in 2016 by Ohio voters whose age in the database is listed as older than 116 years old.

The Ohio voter registration information, which was obtained through the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, also shows what appear to be errors in the listed addresses of Ohio voters.

A cursory analysis of the data revealed registered voters who cast ballots in 2016 list addresses that clearly fail to meet the definition of a “residence.”

Ohio voters have cast ballots with registrations that list addresses as a UPS office, an antique shop, an industrial warehouse and a carpet and flooring store. There are also active voters whose listed address matches that of a Dublin veterinary office, and the Dublin Police Department.

These addresses are in conflict with Ohio law which defines for voting purposes a residence as “(1) the location that you consider to be a permanent, not a temporary, residence and (2) the place where your habitation is fixed and where, whenever you are absent, you intend to return.’ – READ MORE