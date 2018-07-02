Trump: I guarantee everyone who has bought a Harley-Davidson voted for me

President Trump claimed on Sunday that everyone who has ever bought a Harley-Davidson motorcycle voted for him in the 2016 presidential election.

“I guarantee you everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump,” Trump said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “I don’t know if you know that. I would have to — they call them bikers for Trump. There’s hundreds.”

Trump’s comments come amid an escalating feud between the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company and the president.

Last week, Harley-Davidson said in a filing that it would manufacture motorcycles for the international market in overseas factories, citing the European Union’s (EU) recent decision to implement tariffs on motorcycles imported from the U.S. as justification for the move. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1