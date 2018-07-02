House Democrat Tulsi Gabbard dodges debates in home state — despite demanding them in 2016: report

A House Democrat is drawing heat in her home state for her history of refusing to participate in debates prior to primary elections.

But ironically, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee in 2016 because she believed the party hadn’t scheduled enough debates among its presidential candidates that year.

Gabbard has declined to debate her opponent ahead of the Aug. 11 primary in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, continiung a pattern of snubbing her primary opponents every time since being elected to Congress six years ago, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Challenger Sherry Campagna criticizes Tulsi Gabbard for ducking debate https://t.co/uP9ysfjgMn pic.twitter.com/3xIyL1ia2v — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) June 30, 2018

“Blocking debates from happening through non-participation is the opposite of democracy,” said Sherry Campagna, Gabbard’s chief primary challenger for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. “I’ve asked for a debate. I have received silence for merely presenting a choice.”

The debate dodge is not an unusual tactic for incumbents. But the backlash against Gabbard is fueled by her past remarks urging former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz to increase the number of debates during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary campaign, calling it an issue of “democracy,” the Star-Advertiser reported. – READ MORE

