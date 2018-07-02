GOP Sen Collins: I Will Not Support a Supreme Court Nominee Who Has ‘Hostility’ Towards Roe v. Wade

Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote in the coming Supreme Court confirmation fight, said Sunday she would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade.

“I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because that would mean to me that their judicial philosophy did not include a respect for established decisions, established law,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Maine senator said when she met with President Donald Trump to discuss the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, she encouraged Trump “to broaden his list beyond” his standing list of 25 potential choices.

Collins said she is not comfortable with everyone on Trump’s list of conservative names and stressed her preferences in their meeting.

"The President really was soliciting my views on the type of nominee that I was looking for," Collins said. "I emphasized that I wanted a nominee who would respect precedent, a fundamental tenet of our judicial system."