Trump Hits Canada Over Trade Talks: U.S. Shouldn’t Have to ‘Buy’ Allies with ‘Bad’ Deals

President Donald Trump On Saturday Took Aim At Unfair Trade Practices In A Series Of Tweets After The U.s. And Canada Failed To Reach Friday’s Deadline To Replace The North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

The president began his tough trade talk by declaring there is “political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal,” adding if the U.S. and Canada do not reach a “fair deal,” following “decades of abuse,” then its northern neighbor will find itself “out,” of the agreement.

The president then threatened he would “terminate NAFTA entirely,” if Congress interferes in trade negotiations between the two countries, adding the U.S. would be “far better off,” with the agreement scrapped entirely.

“We shouldn’t have to buy our friends with bad Trade Deals and Free Military Protection!” the president wrote moments later.

We shouldn’t have to buy our friends with bad Trade Deals and Free Military Protection! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

The U.S. and Canada on Friday afternoon announced trade talks would resume Wednesday in Washington, D.C. "We know that a win-win-win agreement is within reach,"Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters after talks concluded. "The government of Canada will not sign an agreement unless it is good for Canadians."

Just one day after tumultuous talks between the U.S. and Canada ended without any signs of agreement on a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Trump suggested in a tweet that he would forge ahead on a trade deal without Canada.

On Friday, Trump informed Congress that he will sign a revised pact with Mexico within the next 90 days, according to the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who added that the U.S. would continue to work with Canada next week to secure an agreement within that 90-day term.

Canada can sign on until Congress ratifies the deal, which will likely be at the end of November. Trump warned Congress not to interfere with negotiations and said if they did so, he would terminate NAFTA entirely.

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

….Remember, NAFTA was one of the WORST Trade Deals ever made. The U.S. lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs. We were far better off before NAFTA – should never have been signed. Even the Vat Tax was not accounted for. We make new deal or go back to pre-NAFTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

"There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal," the president wrote on Twitter. "If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off…"