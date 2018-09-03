‘New York Post’ Cover Mocks Trump-Bashing Meghan McCain as ‘The Meg’

The New York Post Mocked Meghan Mccain As “the Meg” On Its Sunday Cover After She Used The Opportunity Of Her Father’s Funeral To Attack President Trump.

“The Meg” is a reference to a plus-sized shark in the late-summer hit movie The Meg, starring Jason Staham.

The New York Post cover is just one part of a brewing backlash against McCain and the overall funeral service for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), which turned into an unseemly partisan rally Saturday with speakers like former Presidents Barack Obama and even George W. Bush trashing President Trump, who Sen. McCain refused to invite to his own funeral.- READ MORE

Meghan Mccain, While Giving A Eulogy At Her Father’s Funeral On Saturday, Took The Opportunity To Take Pot-shots At President Trump.

Meghan, who was honoring her late father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), used her eulogy as a thinly-veiled way to criticize Trump and his “cheap rhetoric” while boasting about her father’s life.

“The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege,” Meghan told a packed audience at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, Saturday.

Meghan, who co-hosts ABC’s The View, also mocked Trump’s signature slogan “Make America Great Again,” saying that “America was always great.”

“America does not boast because she does not have need to. The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” Meghan added, with many in the church applauding her statement.

“The America of John McCain is the America of the boys who rushed the colors in every war across three centuries knowing that in them is the life of the republic.” – READ MORE