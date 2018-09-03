Avenatti to hold ‘resistance rally’ in Texas the same night as Trump’s campaign rally for Cruz

Michael Avenatti announced Sunday that he plans to hold an event countering President Trump’s campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in Texas next month.

Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump, called on his supporters to “fight fire with fire.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be leading a large resistance rally in Texas at the exact same time of Trump’s (details tba),” he tweeted. “All groups are welcome to join. We must fight fire with fire and we must send a message that we will fight to make America America again.”

Trump said Friday that he will hold a “major rally” for Cruz ahead of midterms, and that he is “picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find.” – READ MORE

Michael Avenatti still won’t definitively say if he’s running for political office, but the outspoken attorney is already speculating about potential presidential debates.

Avenatti discussed a hypothetical debate against President Donald Trump with reporters in New Hampshire on Sunday — a key early state for any budding presidential hopeful.

“There’s one thing I can promise you, Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate me on a national stage,” he told a group of reporters. “That’s for sure, there’s no question about that.”

Prodded further about what makes him so certain about his potential performance against the often unpredictable Trump, Avenatti didn’t hold back:

“Well, because I think he’s a bully, and I think he doesn’t like people that punch back, and I think I would be incredibly effective against him. I don’t think he’s very quick on his feet, I don’t think he’s that intelligent, and I think he’d be completely outclassed.” – READ MORE