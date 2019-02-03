Trump hints at big announcement for the State of the Union on immigration (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump continued feeding the weeks of speculation about whether he would declare a national emergency to begin construction on his promised border wall in order to circumvent congressional approval.

The president hinted Friday that he might make the controversial announcement during the State of the Union speech as he spoke to reporters about wall that had already been built on the border.

“We’re building the wall,” the president said, “people don’t understand that.”

“They’re starting to learn,” he explained. “We’re spending a lot of money that we have on hand. It’s like in a business, we have money on hand, and we’re building, I would say we have a hundred and fifteen miles of wall, maybe a little bit more than that very shortly.”- READ MORE