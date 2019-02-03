Prosecutors decline to charge Michael Avenatti on abuse claim: report

Authorities in Los Angeles reportedly opted against charging Michael Avenatti following an accusation last year that he physically abused a woman.

While the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they would not be pursuing the misdemeanor domestic violence charge against the well-known attorney at this point, there would be hearings on the accusations, according to The Associated Press.

It’s possible that charges could ultimately be filed on allegations of spousal abuse or battery following the hearings, Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Attorney Mike Feuer, told the outlet. Both parties will reportedly be able to argue their case.

The announcement followed the November incident in which actress Mareli Miniutti claimed Avenatti dragged her by the arm across the floor of his apartment after an argument.

Miniutti previously said she and Avenatti dated from October 2017 to Nov. 13, 2018, according to The New York Times.

The Los Angeles District Attorney announced roughly a week after the incident that the case would be sent to the City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor filing consideration.- READ MORE