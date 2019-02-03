Tim Kaine, Mark Warner Blast Northam Photo, Don’t Demand Resignation

Sens. Tim Kaine And Mark Warner (D-va) Issued A Statement Condemning Gov. Ralph Northam (D-va) After A Photo Of Him And Another Individual In Blackface And Ku Klux Klan Attire Resurfaced Friday. Despite Calling The Photo “racist” And “deeply Offensive,” The Two Democrat Virginia Senators Stopped Short Of Calling On Northam To Resign.

Northam admitted Friday evening that he is in the 1984 medical yearbook photo on his designated page showing one person in blackface and another donning a KKK robe and hood. While Northam conceded that the photo is “clearly racist and offensive,” he did not say which attire he was wearing.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment,” the embattled lawmaker said.

The shock photo sparked a flurry of calls from Democrats and Republicans for Northam to step down, while the state’s senators signaled they would leave the decision to the governor himself.- READ MORE