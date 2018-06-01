True Pundit

Trump highlights quote on Sessions recusal: ‘An unforced betrayal of the president’

Posted on by
President Trump late Wednesday highlighted a quote from a Washington lawyer once considered for his legal team who said Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s recusal from the Russia probe was an “unforced betrayal” of the president.

“‘The recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States.” JOE DIGENOVA, former U.S. Attorney,'” Trump tweeted.

The tweet comes after the president said on Wednesday that he wished he had chosen someone else to head the Department of Justice. – READ MORE

TheHill TheHill
