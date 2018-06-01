Politics
Trump highlights quote on Sessions recusal: ‘An unforced betrayal of the president’
President Trump late Wednesday highlighted a quote from a Washington lawyer once considered for his legal team who said Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘s recusal from the Russia probe was an “unforced betrayal” of the president.
“‘The recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States.” JOE DIGENOVA, former U.S. Attorney,'” Trump tweeted.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018
The tweet comes after the president said on Wednesday that he wished he had chosen someone else to head the Department of Justice. – READ MORE
TheHill