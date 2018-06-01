ISIS supporter who urged Prince George attacks pleads guilty to terrorism charges

A supporter of the Islamic State terror group who called for attacks on British Royal Prince George at his school admitted in court on Thursday to several terrorism charges, including encouraging followers to poison ice cream.

Husnain Rashid, 32, was two weeks into his trial when he changed his plea, admitting to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Rashid had called on ISIS supporters on “prolific” Telegram channel named the “Lone Mujahid” last October to target the four-year-old prince, who is third in line to the throne, according to Sky News.

After Rashid plead guilty, Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold and abruptly ended the trial, with sentencing scheduled for June 28.

Lees told the 32-year-old that the trial had heard the “most disturbing allegations,” Sky News reported. – READ MORE

