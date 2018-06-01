Trump quotes Limbaugh: FBI should have warned Trump of Russian infiltration efforts

President Trump in an early morning tweet on Thursday quoted conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who said the FBI should have told Trump about concerns of Russian attempts to infiltrate his campaign.

RUSH LIMBAUGH “If the FBI was so concerned, and if they weren’t targeting Trump, they should have told Trump. If they were really concerned about the Russians infiltrating a campaign (hoax), then why not try to stop it? Why not tell Trump? Because they were pushing this scam.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

